Iowa Gov. Reynolds: 77 of Iowa's 99 counties can re-open many locations as of May 1

More than three-fourths of Iowa’s 99 counties will be able to re-open as of May 1.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that 77 of Iowa’s counties can choose to re-open restaurants, fitness centers, retails stores and religious gatherings.

The restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores can re-open at 50 percent capacity.

Those that choose to re-open must adhere to public health guidelines, Reynolds said, and must have stabilized coronavirus case numbers.

Counties that have the option to re-open include much of north Iowa, including Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Worth, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Butler, Chickasaw, Wright and Winneshiek.

Iowa did not have stay-at-home order in place. Instead, the governor put restrictions put in place around the state and has other mitigation efforts in place. Some areas of the state have more strict rules than others.

"This level of mitigation is not sustainable for the long term," Reynolds said. She added the state must "safely and responsibly balance the health of people and the economy."