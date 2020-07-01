Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits with Floyd Co. health officials

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - During a midday meeting on Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg met with Floyd County health officials to congratulate and discuss the work they've done during the pandemic.

Officials from various agenices, including Public Health, met with the Governor at Floyd Co. Public Health and discussed their work done via people pulling together, something that Public Health Director Gail Arjes emphasizes.

"We really focused on partnerships and how we worked together through this whole pandemic. We worked together for a very long time prior to the pandemic, so those partnerships continue and will continue until...even past the pandemic phase, we'll continue to work together."

In addition, the team talked about how responsive the Governor has been regarding their needs and questions, as well as the work on securing enough PPE, but also sharing some concerns as we eventually transition into a new school year, and into the Fall.

One process the Governor commends: testing in the county.

"They've done a really good job of providing surveillance testing, they did the long term care facilities, and some businesses. They did both PCR and the serology, and they've been able to maintain and manage the virus activity in the county."