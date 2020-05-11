Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to undergo 'modified quarantined plan'

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that she will undergo a “modified quarantined plan” after being around a staffer of Vice President Mike Pence who tested positive for the coronaviorus.

Reynolds said the individual was present during her visit to the White House last Wednesday. Pence visited Iowa on Friday and met with state leaders after finding out the staffer tested positive.

As part of her plan, Reynolds said she will have her temperature taken daily and will practice social distancing and wear a mask while interacting with others.

She said she tested negative Monday for the virus.

“It’s important that I do my part to protect those around me,” she said.