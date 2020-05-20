Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expected to make announcement on re-opening

Totals from 11 a.m. previous day to 11 a.m. today.
New deaths: - 16
Total deaths: - 383
New cases: - 238
Total cases: - 15,534
Recovering: - 8,211
Hospitalized: - 381
Total tested: - 110,213
New tests: - 3,017
