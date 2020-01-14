Hear from the Iowa Governor as she looks ahead to 2020.
Related Content
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering State of the State
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- Local reaction to Gov. Kim Reynolds approval poll
- Gov. Kim Reynolds announces run for re-election
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says farmers understand tariffs will have benefits in the long run
- Iowa Supreme Court takes a right turn under Gov. Reynolds
- 'Lunch shaming' bill awaits Gov. Reynolds' signature
- IA Gov. Reynolds signs tax cut bill
- Gov. Reynolds wants more Iowa girls to go into cyber security jobs
- Gov. Reynolds meets with statewide leaders on 'Empower Rural Iowa' initiative in Sheffield
Scroll for more content...