Iowa GOP to use mail-in ballots for state convention

DES MOINES, Iowa – The coronavirus pandemic will prevent the 2020 Iowa Republican State Convention from takin place in person, but the party isn’t exactly turning to a 21st century substitute.

The Iowa GOP State Central Committee has voted unanimously to mail paper ballots to all convention delegates.

“The GOP State Convention would require over 1,500 Iowans from every county to convene at a central location in Polk County, and then return home to their respective counties. It's simply not feasible to plan an event that large at this time. A mail-in ballot process will still allow us to conduct essential party business, including electing delegates to the national convention and approving the Iowa GOP platform," says Aaron Britt, Spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Paper ballots were also used for Republican district conventions and the Iowa GOP says over 80 percent of delegates participated in the mail-in process, which it says it a higher level of participation than for in-person conventions.