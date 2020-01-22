Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa GOP hopes voters turn out for them on caucus day

IA/MN Republican Party spokeswoman Preya Sansundar
IA/MN Republican Party spokeswoman Preya Sansundar

Democratic contest drawing more media attention.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Democrats might be getting all the attention but the Iowa GOP wants to remind people they’ve got their own caucuses coming up.

Both parties will hold similar statewide events on February 3 with the primary purpose of picking a candidate for President. That’s a fiercely fought contest on the Democratic side while most observers are expecting President Trump to cruise to victory among GOP caucus-goers.

Iowa/Minnesota Republican Party spokeswoman Preya Samsundar says it may not be quite as competitive but the current impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate emphasizes the importance of Iowa Republicans turning out to support the President.

“You know for Iowans this is just another day in a three-year battle with House and Senate Democrats who have had one mission since the 2016 election,” says Sansundar, “to ensure that they can kick out the President of the United States that was elected by Iowans across the state. These are Democrats who are trying to undo their vote in any way that they can and Iowans know that this is just another partisan political game and that their votes and the issues that matter most to them are being used as pawns.”

To find your local Democratic caucus site, click here. To find your local Republican caucus site, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow showers and mild temps for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

Image

Twins Winter Caravan stops in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/22

Image

One-on-one with Joe Biden

Image

Biden talks foreign policy

Image

The future of Rochester Public Library

Image

Ramp 6: What's next?

Image

City Salaries going up

Image

Liquor license fees going up

Image

Rough roads in North Iowa

Community Events