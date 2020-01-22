Iowa GOP hopes voters turn out for them on caucus day

MASON CITY, Iowa – Democrats might be getting all the attention but the Iowa GOP wants to remind people they’ve got their own caucuses coming up.

Both parties will hold similar statewide events on February 3 with the primary purpose of picking a candidate for President. That’s a fiercely fought contest on the Democratic side while most observers are expecting President Trump to cruise to victory among GOP caucus-goers.

Iowa/Minnesota Republican Party spokeswoman Preya Samsundar says it may not be quite as competitive but the current impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate emphasizes the importance of Iowa Republicans turning out to support the President.

“You know for Iowans this is just another day in a three-year battle with House and Senate Democrats who have had one mission since the 2016 election,” says Sansundar, “to ensure that they can kick out the President of the United States that was elected by Iowans across the state. These are Democrats who are trying to undo their vote in any way that they can and Iowans know that this is just another partisan political game and that their votes and the issues that matter most to them are being used as pawns.”

