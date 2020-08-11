Clear

Iowa Dept. of Public Health launches childhood vaccination campaign

Before the new school year gets underway, state health officials encourage parents to make sure their children's vaccinations are up to date

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:53 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - With school starting in a matter of weeks, health officials are reminding families to be up to date on their kids' vacciations.

As current vaccinations are require for school, the Iowa Department of Public Health launched a childhood vaccination campaign, reminding families to schedule physicals and immunization appointments.

"Kindergarteners need vaccines, 7th graders need vaccines, and our seniors this year may need vaccines this year."

Jennifer Stiles with CG Public Health says there are some changes to vaccinations that are available this year.

"They added the meningitis to the 7th grade, and then now they've added the second meningitis to the seniors this year. If a senior hasn't had their first one, then they'll have one, after 16, if they have had one before the age of 16, then we need to have that second one taken care of. There is also a new meningitis-B that they can get as seniors, which adds some protection for some different strains of meningitis."

While walk-in appointments are not allowed at this time, Stiles encourages parents to call ahead of time to schedule.

"We have about 10 slots per day for those kiddos. Call and get your appointment scheduled now, otherwise, you can reach out to your family physician."

According to a recent report from IDPH, there was an over 50% decrease of the administration of non-flu vaccines to children ages 4 to 18 during the months of March and April.

