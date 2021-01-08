Iowa Department of Public Health discusses how businesses will be included in vaccination plans

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Public Health is looking ahead to when more people will be able to undergo vaccination for COVID-19.

In a webinar this afternoon, the state urged businesses to be ready for when their turn comes.

The IDPH will be meeting next week to discuss what types of workers would be included in the next phase of vaccinations.

They said it could include some workers in food production or manufacturing, especially where people work closely together.

It could still be a while before the next phase begins. Demand for the vaccine is high and Iowa is only receiving 18,000 - 19,000 doses per week.

IDPH Director Kelly Garcia says businesses should start thinking about how their workers will be vaccinated.

"Use this time to be thinking about talking to your own employees. That you are talking to them about their concerns, their questions. Thinking about how you are going to administer this dose, perhaps on site in your own setting," said Garcia.

The state expects to continue with vaccinations of health care workers and those in care homes for the next several weeks. It could be longer, since there is a shortage of vaccine.