Iowa Department of Ed: More than 300 Iowa schools in need of improvement, and some are in north Iowa

According to a release by the Iowa Department of Education, 341 schools in Iowa are in need of improvement, and some of those are in north Iowa.
The following is how the schools on the list were assessed:
-
Comprehensive schools are identified for overall performance. These schools score in the lowest 5 percent of Title I schools on the index score for all students and/or their graduation rate is below 67.1 percent.
-
Targeted schools are identified due to subgroup performance. These schools have subgroup(s) performing lower than the lowest 5 percent of Title I schools (all students) on the index score.
Here are the schools in north Iowa on the list (all targeted):
-
Richard O. Jacobson Elementary - Belmond-Klemme
-
Charles City High School
-
Charles City Middle School
-
Clear Lake Middle School
-
Eagle Grove High School
-
Robert Blue School - Eagle Grove
-
Lake Mills Middle School
-
John Adams Middle School - Mason City
-
Mason City High School
-
Lincoln Intermediate - Mason City
-
North Iowa Middle School, Buffalo Center
- You can find more information here.
