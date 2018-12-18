Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Department of Ed: More than 300 Iowa schools in need of improvement, and some are in north Iowa

Around a dozen of the 341 schools on the list are in north Iowa.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:31 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:44 AM

According to a release by the Iowa Department of Education, 341 schools in Iowa are in need of improvement, and some of those are in north Iowa.

The following is how the schools on the list were assessed:

  • Comprehensive schools are identified for overall performance. These schools score in the lowest 5 percent of Title I schools on the index score for all students and/or their graduation rate is below 67.1 percent.

  • Targeted schools are identified due to subgroup performance. These schools have subgroup(s) performing lower than the lowest 5 percent of Title I schools (all students) on the index score.

Here are the schools in north Iowa on the list (all targeted):

  • Richard O. Jacobson Elementary - Belmond-Klemme

  • Charles City High School

  • Charles City Middle School

  • Clear Lake Middle School

  • Eagle Grove High School

  • Robert Blue School - Eagle Grove

  • Lake Mills Middle School

  • John Adams Middle School - Mason City

  • Mason City High School

  • Lincoln Intermediate - Mason City

  • North Iowa Middle School, Buffalo Center

  • You can find more information here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Stronger winds bring back the 40's
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events