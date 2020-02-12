Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Democrats will recheck some caucus results

Pete Buttigieg (left) and Bernie Sanders - AP images

Agree to recanvass request from Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA – CNN is reporting that the Iowa Democratic Party will conduct a partial recanvass of caucus results.

Party Chair Troy Price says in a letter to the Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg campaigns that their request of a recanvass would be granted. The Sanders campaign wants results from more than two dozen locations rechecked while the Buttigieg campaign asked for a recanvass in 66 pricincts.

“The Committee expects the recanvass will last for two days and the current plan is to conduct the recanvass beginning, Sunday, February 16, 2020,” the letter states.

CNN says he letter promises the campaigns more details on Friday morning related to cost and timeline of the recanvass. The campaigns will then have 24 hours to choose to proceed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow followed by a dangerous chill
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

MN Legislative Session underway

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Weather Alerts

Image

Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Image

Mayo holds off Winona

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/11

Image

Flood concerns going into Spring

Image

High danger for grain bin accidents

Image

Increase in drug seizures

Image

MN Legislative Opening Session

Community Events