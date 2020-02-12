Iowa Democrats will recheck some caucus results

IOWA – CNN is reporting that the Iowa Democratic Party will conduct a partial recanvass of caucus results.

Party Chair Troy Price says in a letter to the Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg campaigns that their request of a recanvass would be granted. The Sanders campaign wants results from more than two dozen locations rechecked while the Buttigieg campaign asked for a recanvass in 66 pricincts.

“The Committee expects the recanvass will last for two days and the current plan is to conduct the recanvass beginning, Sunday, February 16, 2020,” the letter states.

CNN says he letter promises the campaigns more details on Friday morning related to cost and timeline of the recanvass. The campaigns will then have 24 hours to choose to proceed.