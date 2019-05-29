Clear

Iowa Democrats want special session for medical marijuana

Disappointed in Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' veto of a bill that would have expanded Iowa's medical marijuana program, two Democratic lawmakers are calling for a special session of the Legislature to override the veto.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom and Rep. John Forbes called Wednesday for the special session, but that's unlikely because it would require a request by two-thirds of lawmakers in the House and Senate. Republicans control both chambers.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says a special session is "ill-advised" since it's unclear whether there's enough support to override a veto. She supports Reynolds' request for a new compromise bill next year.

Bolkcom and Forbes say Reynolds is wrong when she argues the bill she vetoed allowed too much THC, the chemical that produces a high.

Forbes, a pharmacist, says a lower THC limit supported by Reynolds wouldn't help those who rely on capsules, oils and creams infused with a marijuana derivative to treat conditions like pain, nausea and lack of appetite.

