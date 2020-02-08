Iowa Democrats reviewing 5 percent of precincts

The Iowa Democratic Party is reviewing roughly 5 percent of the precincts in Monday's Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses after issuing a deadline for campaigns to offer data demonstrating inconsistencies with the party's results.

In a statement Saturday, state party officials in their effort to clean up after Monday's reporting breakdown said they were reviewing campaign data from 95 of the 1,765 precinct caucuses and would issue any corrections to the final results by Monday.

The party asked the campaigns to submit evidence of inconsistencies in the final results of the caucuses.