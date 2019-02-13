Iowa Democrats propose 'virtual caucuses' in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party is proposing the biggest changes to the state's famed caucuses in nearly 50 years.

State party chairman Troy Price outlined a measure on Monday that would allow people to participate in the caucuses virtually by telephone or smart devices.

The idea is to open the first 2020 presidential caucus to people who cannot attend the local political meetings.

The move is a response to criticism that the caucuses are difficult for evening workers and the elderly to attend. The six virtual sessions would begin in the days immediately before and on caucus night.

The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020. The proposal won't be finalized until the spring.