Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after fatal collision in northwest Rochester Full Story

Iowa Democratic caucuses set up locations across the world.

Ninety nine satellite locations are being set up for Democratic voters who are Iowa residents away from home.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The first real test of the 2020 election is the Iowa Democratic caucus, where voters will decide who they want to represent the party on the ballot.

The big day is February 3rd, but early voting starts next month. This year, the caucus is going global.

The Iowa Democratic Party is trying to make it easier for residents to participate in the caucuses - even if they are not in the state on February third.

Sites have been chosen in states like California and Arizona and even overseas in Scotland, France, and the Republic of Georgia.

JoAnn Hardy is the county chairperson for the Cerro Gordo County Democrats, she says the idea came when the DNC said no to caucusing by phone.

“When they cancelled that, there were people who had already made vacation plans because they knew they could phone it in. So I’m really glad they came up with this. People who are in distant locations, if they gather a group of Iowans, can caucus together.”

Some of the satellite caucusing locations are located in Iowa, but are being held in nursing homes and hospitals for folks who can't make it to a caucus precinct.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DeVries signs NLI to SIU

Image

Happy reunions at Rochester International Airport

Image

Widespread flu in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Caucus going global

Image

First reviews of new Star Wars film are in

Image

NIACC Discover Day with Amy Fleming and Chris Nelson

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/19

Image

State Approves Plan for Cedar River Basin

Image

Red Kettle Mayo Match Days

Image

Discover Day at NIACC

Community Events