CLEAR LAKE - The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Organizers said Monday that the decision was unanimous and was based on the rising number of hospitalizations due to the Delta variant.

"Area hospitals are experiencing critical volumes in patients needing medical care among children and adults contracting the disease," a press release said.

The 20th anniversary Wing Ding is slated for Aug. 12, 2022.