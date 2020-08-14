Iowa Democratic Wing Ding going virtual for 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - One of the biggest political events in Iowa is starting tonight, although it will be in a very different way.

The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding is going virtual. Organizers say there was just too much risk involved to hold the soiree at the Surf Ballroom this year.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are expected to give remarks. Iowa Democrats aren't being left out either, with J.D. Scholten and Theresa Greenfield joining the firtual event.

It starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube. You can watch the event here. If you aren't able to watch tonight, you can still access the Wing Ding after the event has ended.