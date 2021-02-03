Iowa DPH announces 32,000 vaccines available at Walgreens and CVS

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that 32,000 COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to Iowans 65 and older at Walgreens and CVS.

"Unused vaccines which were originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in select Iowa counties, and reserved for Iowans age 65 and older. This is a one-time, additional allocation of vaccine," public health said.

Cerro Gordo County is on the list of Walgreens distribution. You can sign up here.

Beginning today, Iowans can schedule an appointment at Walgreens counties listed below:

Black Hawk

Cerro Gordo

Des Moines

Dubuque

Johnson

Linn

Polk

Pottawattamie

Scott

Woodbury

CVS

Beginning February 4, at 8:00 a.m., Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

Black Hawk

Dallas

Linn

Polk

