Iowa DOT studying improvements to Highway 18

The Department of Transportation wants to hear from people who use the highway on possible improvements in the future.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa DOT is looking into making improvements to a busy stretch of highway.

They are studying highway 18 between garner and spencer and looking at options to make the road safer and improve traffic flow. They are also asking for people who drive the road every day to make their voices heard about what they would like to see happen. Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says they take the comments they get from residents seriously.

“It really plays a lot into it because the people who travel this stretch of highway on a daily basis, they are the ones who know it the best. they're the ones who see things out there where maybe there is a lot of turning traffic, maybe they get stuck behind traffic or a passing lane would be a really good opportunity to have,” said Hjelmstad.

If you would like to participate in the online survey, click here.

