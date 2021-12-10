Iowa DOT preparing for impending winter storm

MASON CITY, Iowa - Road crews in North Iowa had their hands full Thursday morning, dealing with icy roads. But the job is not done yet, with a large winter storm heading our way as we head into the weekend.

Iowa DOT crews have been working days in advance, including the morning commute, laying down material including salt and brine on roads and bridges. With temperatures rising and the sun coming out during the morning hours on Thursday, the treatment began working quickly.

Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says no matter what winter throws at them, crews are at the ready to make sure you get to your destination safely this season.

"It's what they do. It's nothing new for them, it's not a surprise that winter's coming when we're here in the Midwest. They're ready to go, they have their trucks ready, and they'll be out on the roads as soon as they're needed."

He adds that each winter can serve as a learning experience as the agency continues to find ways to improve their response each season.

"There's a lot of research that goes on every single winter season. We are always looking into better ways to do things, more efficient ways to do things, more economical ways to do things. If we ever find something that works, we will definitely put it into play."

Fortunately, temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s, which are the best conditions for salt and brine to work. However, if temperatures dip into the single digits and below 0, salt and brine would not work well; instead, sand would be laid down, especially at intersections.

If the weather does take a turn, Hjelmstad encourages drivers to consider postponing travel or giving yourself plenty of extra time, as well as having a full tank of gas and a winter survival kit, and to drive distraction free.

For the latest road conditions, including plow cameras, click here.