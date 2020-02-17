Iowa DOT plow drivers busy keeping snow off the highways

RUDD, Iowa – Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, the thick, wet snow started to fall quickly, making it difficult to navigate roads in North Iowa.

"We’ll be out here until this stuff stops,” said Vance Wendel, who has served the Iowa Department of Transportation for over two decades.

Tonight his route is the Avenue of the Saints, plowing the busy highway around Rudd, the large plows playing irresistible force to Mother Nature’s immovable object.

"It’s a slushy snow, kind of makes it difficult driving. It wants to throw you where it wants to as far as driving when you try to make lane changes."

Pete Andera is the highway maintenance supervisor for Iowa DOT. He decides how many plows will be needed on which roads. He is constantly on the radio getting updated condition reports from his drivers.

"Well, we're out here trying to figure out what time the snow is exactly going to quit to decide whether or not we're going to have an overnight crew or will we be able to get the roads back to normal conditions before their shift is over,” said Andera.

Plow drivers have a dangerous job. While out on the avenue of the saints, countless semis roared past Wendel and his plow truck. Andera reminds all drivers, whether they are on four or eighteen wheels to take it easy out on the roads.

"So the best thing is give us time, be patient and take it slow,” said Andera.