Iowa DOT talks U.S. Highway 65 $14.9M reconstruction project

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Highway 65, or Federal Avenue, is the main North-South thoroughfare through the River City, and sees quite a bit of traffic on a regular basis.

But if you've driven on the stretch of road between 6th Street (Highway 122) and just south of 27th Street South lately, you may have noticed that the road is not exactly in the greatest of shape. From depressed pavement to frequent pothole patches, the current road has seen better days.

During an open house public meeting at the Mason City Public Library on Monday, Iowa DOT officials shared their plans to reconstruct that stretch of road. Currently in the design phase, the $14.9 million project includes not only replacing the road with a concrete surface/base, but will also replace storm and sanitary sewers and water mains. In addition, traffic lights will be replaced, and a center turning lane between 15th and 20th Streets will be added. The project will be done in phases, and traffic will be detoured on Monroe Avenue.

Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says the time has come for the road to receive an overhaul.

"An overlay wouldn't do a lot of good because the base below it...its life span has come to an end."

As the road is used not only for through traffic, but also for those heading to school and work, Hjelmstad says the project will result in a smoother experience during the daily commute.

"Everybody who uses Highway 65 this should definitely be a benefit when we get it done."

Iowa DOT is expecting to purchase small parcels of right-of-way next year, and will go to bid in 2023. Construction is not expected to start until the spring of 2024, and will take at least two construction season.

For a complete look at the plans, click here.