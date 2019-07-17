Iowa DOT holds public meeting on Floyd interchange

FLOYD, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Transportation held a meeting on Tuesday night to explain to Floyd residents its plans for improving the interchange between Highway 18 and 218.
Residents were able to ask questions to Iowa DOT representatives and voice their concerns on construction.
Iowa DOT plans on building two overpasses for Highway 18 and connector ramps that will allow traffic access to Highway 218.
Construction will begin in 2021 and last for 2 and a half years.
