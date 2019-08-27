Iowa DOT conducts study of U.S. Highway 65 in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Transportation is doing a feasibility study on Highway 65. They are looking at changing the traffic lanes on the stretch between 6th Street South and 27th Street Southwest.

An Iowa DOT official confirmed that one of the options that is being considered in the study is changing the road from four lanes, into three lanes. The project is slated for the year 2024.

Business owners along the stretch of highway say they do not support a three lane option and that the highway already experiences heavy congestion during the morning and afternoon drive times.

Iowa DOT will hold a meeting and present the findings of the study on September 12th at 5pm at the Mason City Public Library. The public are also encouraged to give their input on the study.