Clear

Iowa DOT conducts study of U.S. Highway 65 in Mason City

Of the multiple options in the study, the most controversial is reducing the highway from 4 lanes to three lanes south of Highway 122.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Transportation is doing a feasibility study on Highway 65.  They are looking at changing the traffic lanes on the stretch between 6th Street South and 27th Street Southwest.  

An Iowa DOT official confirmed that one of the options that is being considered in the study is changing the road from four lanes, into three lanes.  The project is slated for the year 2024. 

Business owners along the stretch of highway say they do not support a three lane option and that the highway already experiences heavy congestion during the morning and afternoon drive times.  

Iowa DOT will hold a meeting and present the findings of the study on September 12th at 5pm at the Mason City Public Library.  The public are also encouraged to give their input on the study.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking the return of sunny skies and strong winds from the west
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First Parklet on MN Highway

Image

Kingsland Summer Construction Complete

Image

Meth busts - How Law Enforcement investigates and searches

Image

Meth Bust in Mason City

Image

Should Pot be Legal?

Image

Man in custody after shots fired inside Albert Lea residence

Image

School bus safety

Image

Pet store to close due to staffing issues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events