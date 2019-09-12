Clear
Iowa DOT asks for public input on Federal Ave. options

The Iowa Department of Transportation displayed three proposals for the lane configuration on Federal Avenue.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Inside the Mason City Public Library, Iowa DOT held a public meeting to discuss their plans for the lane configuration on Federal Avenue.  

The road is scheduled to be repaved in 2024.  There are several different options for how the lanes could be set up.  One option is to keep Federal Avenue the way it is, with four lanes.  Another plan involves widening the road to 5 total lanes, including a center turn lane.  The third proposal calls for three lanes, with the center being a turn lane.  

Public opinion on the options was mixed.  Some residents say Iowa DOT should keep the road at four lanes, because that is what drivers are used to and it keeps traffic flowing during peak times.

If you missed the public meeting, but still want to give Iowa DOT your opinion on the project, click here for their online survey.

