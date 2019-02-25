Clear
Iowa DOT: I-35 likely to remained closed through the morning

Iowa DOT cam - 7:45 a.m. near Clear Lake on I-35

Officials in both states are coordinating operations and the opening to ensure the safety and mobility of drivers moving between the two states.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:44 AM

The following was released by the Iowa DOT this morning:

AMES, Iowa – FEB. 25, 2019 – The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, is stating that Interstate 35 north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames will likely remain closed through this morning’s commute. Crews are diligently working to reopen the roadway which is still experiencing extensive drifting in many areas.

Interstate 35 is also closed across the Minnesota border. Officials in both states are coordinating operations and the opening to ensure the safety and mobility of drivers moving between the two states.

The Iowa DOT will issue a notification when I-35 will be safely reopened. Once the interstate does open, winter conditions on the roadway will still make traffic difficult. Please slow down and use caution.

Dangerous Travel and very cold air to start your week.
