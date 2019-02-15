Update: 2 hospitalized after head-on crash involving semi Friday morning in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A head-on crash Friday morning involving a semi has left two people hospitalized.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Highway 9 near Thrush Ave. just after 5 a.m.
Roads were icy at the time and the crash involved a semi and a car.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
