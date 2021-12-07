Iowa DNR urging safety after multiple deer hunting accidents across the state

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state’s Department of Natural Resources is urging caution after it responded to four recent deer hunting accidents around Iowa.

A hunter was killed after being shot in the torso while hunting near the Red Rock Wildlife Area in Marion County. An individual was shot in the midsection by a member of his party who was firing at a running deer in Muscatine County. Another individual was treated and released from the hospital after a slug grazed his right hand and forearm during a deer drive in Allamakee County. A horse was hit by an unknown shooter near Elma in Howard County.

The DNR says a pheasant hunter also got four pellets to the neck and face area while hunting in Calhoun County.

Jamie Cook, hunter education coordinator for the Iowa DNR, says these incidents underscore the importance of putting together a hunting plan that identifies the role and location of each member of the hunting party and then following the plan when in the field.

“The hunting plan is a step by step playbook for how the hunt will unfold that includes reviewing safe hunting practices, avoid target fixation, and drives home the point of not just identifying the deer, but what is beyond the deer, before taking the shot. It’s the most essential part of every hunt,” says Cook.

Cook also stresses the importance of wearing more than the minimum amount of blaze orange than is required for the deer gun seasons. “You can’t have too much blaze orange on. If the color has started to fade, it’s time to replace it. You want to be seen from all sides,” he says.

Iowa law requires one of the following pieces of external clothing of solid blaze orange: vest, jacket, coat, sweatshirt, sweater, shirt or coveralls.