Iowa DNR unveils new online hunting, fishing licensing

The new system, Go Outdoors Iowa, launched this year.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 7:41 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 7:41 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has unveiled a new system that allows people to buy hunting and fishing licenses and permits online.

The new system, Go Outdoors Iowa, launched this year and makes it easier and more convenient for hunters and anglers to purchase licenses, manage profile information, apply for quota hunts and report harvests.

Users can download the Go Outdoors Iowa app for free and log in to their customer profile using their computer, tablet or cellphone to edit customer details, buy new licenses, reprint licenses, set up auto-renewal and other tasks.

The new licensing system can be found at https://www.iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.

And people can still to visit any license agent location to buy their licenses and permits.

