Iowa DNR seeking information about Cedar Rapids boat accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The public is being asked to help with the investigation in an eastern Iowa boat crash.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau says it happened around 2 pm Sunday at Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids. Police and fire were called about an adult male who hit a pontoon boat while being pulled on an inflatable tube by a white-and-green colored personal watercraft.

Cedar Rapids police have not released any information on the adult male’s condition.

Anyone in or around that area who witnessed the event, anything that happened before or after, or knows of any other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves and (319) 350-2863.