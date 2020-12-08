Iowa DNR reports six shotgun deer hunting accidents over the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says there was one minor injury and five cases of property damage related to shotgun deer hunting accidents over the weekend.

“The incidents all had a common theme of hunters not following safety protocol,” says Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR. “Safety should be part of every hunting plan and discussed with the group before heading to the timber. That includes discussion on the layout of the property, where everyone will be at all times during the hunt, where the roads and property boundary are and areas where they should not take a shot to avoid damaging private property.”

The DNR is reminding hunters to always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, properly identify the target and what’s behind it, don’t shoot at running deer, and make sure of the backstop by not shooting over the horizon and out of sight.

Iowa’s first shotgun season ends December 9. The second shotgun season is December 12-20. The DNR says an estimated 120,000 hunters are expected to participate in one of the two seasons.