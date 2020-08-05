Iowa DNR looking for a hit-and-run boater

DES MOINES, Iowa – The public is being asked to help locate a boat involved in a hit-and-run collision on West Lake Okoboji.

It happened around 10:35 pm Tuesday near Manhattan Point. The Iowa Department of Nature Resources (DNR) says a northbound boat hit another boat from behind, injuring Vaughn Wickman, 52 of Spirit Lake. The boat that caused the crash the left the area.

Wickman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

DNR conservation officers and local law enforcement searched for the suspect boat, using the Dickinson County thermal imaging drone, but could not find it.

Anyone with information related to this hit-and-run investigation, including witnesses or anyone who sees a boat with new front end damage or scrape marks, is asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Steve Reighard immediately at (712) 260-1018 or Steve.Reighard@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should state that when sharing information related to this case.