Iowa DNR investigating 'sewer-like' odor around Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – If you’ve noticed a strong smell around Clear Lake recently, state officials says it isn’t from a sewer leak.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it was contacted by the Clear Lake Sanitary District (CLSD) after many complaints. The DNR says it worked with CLSD staff to check flow data and other records, and inspected both wastewater lift stations located on the north shore. Everything was found to be working properly with no reports of any leaks or sewer-like odors.

DNR staff did find a significant amount of decaying aquatic vegetation, primarily Curly Leaf Pondweed, along the north shore. Staff also reported a Blue Green Algae bloom, which is potentially also causing the sewer-like odors.

State officials say they will continue to monitor the situation but routine water sampling has verified there is not a sewer leak in Clear Lake.