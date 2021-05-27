Iowa DNR investigating Fayette County fishkill

WEST UNION, Iowa – An investigation is ongoing into a fish kill in Fayette County.

The Iowa Department of Nature Resources (DNR) had staff in West Union Wednesday and they found dead brown trout below a stormwater drain and flows into Otter Creek. The DNR says the fish kill extended at least a mile downstream and field tests could not determine a cause.

The dead trout ranged in size from two to 15 inches and the DNR says it appears only naturally reproducing trout were affected.

The DNR says West Union residents reported seeing dead fish around 3 pm Tuesday. Investigators are encouraging people to call in fish kills as early as possible to the 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 so DNR staff can determine the pollutant source before it washes downstream.