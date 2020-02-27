Iowa DNR holds town hall with local hunters

VENTURA, Iowa - The meeting room was packed tonight at the Iowa DNR offices in Ventura.

Hunters were anxious to hear the latest reports about how hunting has gone over the year and the state of wildlife in Iowa.

"I’ve been coming to these for quite a few years and i just enjoy coming for the information you get and if there's any new changes to the laws,” said Jerry Als from Mason City.

He is pleased there will be no major changes to hunting rules in the coming season. DNR wildlife biologist T.J. Herrick says the state listens to hunters.

"We want to get hunters out here and let them know what's being proposed in the coming year, gather their comments on what they liked or didn't like of last year's hunting seasons or trapping seasons. Take them down to the leadership in Des Moines and see how see how they jive with our proposals,” he said.

Chronic wasting disease is an issue hunters are concerned about.

"Currently in this part of the state we are in a monitoring phase of chronic wasting disease. We take samples in each county, we gather the samples and send them in for analysis every year and up to this point we have no wild positive in this part of the state,” said Herrick.

Both Iowa and Minnesota DNR are concerned about the increasing migratory range of deer and the impact that will have on the spread of the disease.

"We’re seeing deer move a little further maybe than a lot of people would expect. It just kind of shows how wildlife populations don’t know where state boundaries are. So, if agencies can work together and try to come up with a plan that works for both sides of the border, it's a good thing to share data and things like that,” he said.