Iowa DNR extends closure of state parks

State parks in Iowa will be closed a little longer.
The Iowa DNR announced Friday that its campgrounds and other park facilities will be closed through May 14.
"State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide by the social distancing rules and not gather in groups," the DNR said.
The facilities that will be closed include:
- Campgrounds, including youth and group camps
- Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties
- Playgrounds
- Cabins, shelters and lodges
- Visitor centers and museums
