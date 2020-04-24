Iowa DNR extends closure of state parks

State parks in Iowa will be closed a little longer.

The Iowa DNR announced Friday that its campgrounds and other park facilities will be closed through May 14.

"State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide by the social distancing rules and not gather in groups," the DNR said.

The facilities that will be closed include:

Campgrounds, including youth and group camps

Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties

Playgrounds

Cabins, shelters and lodges

Visitor centers and museums

