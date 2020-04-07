Clear
Iowa DNR announces what's open, closed at state parks

State parks in Iowa will be open for day-use only until April 30, the Iowa DNR announced Tuesday.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 2:11 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 2:13 PM

“The areas of state parks that are still open include: roads and trails; lakes, rivers and streams including shorelines, boat ramps and access points; and open spaces such as grassy areas,” the DNR said. 

The DNR said the following closures are in place involving state parks:

  • Bathrooms including pit latrines and port-a-potties. No soap or sanitizer will be available in the park.

  • Campgrounds and group/youth camps for recreational use. 

  • Playgrounds

  • Cabins

  • Lodges and shelters

  • Visitor centers and museums

