Iowa DNR announces what's open, closed at state parks

State parks in Iowa will be open for day-use only until April 30, the Iowa DNR announced Tuesday.
“The areas of state parks that are still open include: roads and trails; lakes, rivers and streams including shorelines, boat ramps and access points; and open spaces such as grassy areas,” the DNR said.
The DNR said the following closures are in place involving state parks:
-
Bathrooms including pit latrines and port-a-potties. No soap or sanitizer will be available in the park.
-
Campgrounds and group/youth camps for recreational use.
-
Playgrounds
-
Cabins
-
Lodges and shelters
- Visitor centers and museums
