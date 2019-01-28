Iowa authorities say man fatally shot while coyote hunting in NW Iowa

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by another hunter in northwest Iowa.
The Iowa Natural Resources Department said in a news release Monday that Clay County sheriff's deputies, medics and conservation officers responded to a shooting report around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The shooting occurred about 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Rossi in Clay County.
The department says 47-year-old Kirk Struve was struck by a bullet believed fired by another member of his party while hunting coyotes
The department says Struve was pronounced dead at a hospital. He lived in Granville.
An investigation is underway. The name of the other hunter has not been released.
