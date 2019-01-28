Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa authorities say man fatally shot while coyote hunting in NW Iowa

One man has died in northwest Iowa after an apparent hunting accident, according to the Iowa DNR.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:54 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 11:19 AM

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by another hunter in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department said in a news release Monday that Clay County sheriff's deputies, medics and conservation officers responded to a shooting report around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The shooting occurred about 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Rossi in Clay County.

The department says 47-year-old Kirk Struve was struck by a bullet believed fired by another member of his party while hunting coyotes

The department says Struve was pronounced dead at a hospital. He lived in Granville.

An investigation is underway. The name of the other hunter has not been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Making smart purchases

Image

Dr. Oz - Keys to beautiful skin

Image

Cleaning snow off cars

Image

Tracking Brutal Cold After the Snow

Image

Safe Driving

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow for Tonight

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Community Events