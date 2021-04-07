DCI to investigate police shooting of suspect in NE Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will probe the police shooting of an alleged armed suspect in Waterloo.

Television station KCRG reports that the shooting happened early Wednesday morning, after someone called authorities around 12:45 a.m. to report a man armed with a gun near the city's waterfront along the Cedar River.

Black Hawk County deputies reportedly found the man nearby, and Waterloo police are reported to have shot the suspect.

The man was taken to Allen Hospital after the shooting.

Authorities have not released the wounded man's name or medical condition, nor have they released any details about what led to the shooting.