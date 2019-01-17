Iowa DCI asking for public's help to locate missing teen

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa DCI is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.
Liberty Boley, 14, was reported missing Monday to the Melcher-Dallas Police Department.
“Liberty, a freshman at Melcher-Dallas High School, has not been seen since. Liberty is a 5 foot 7 inch, white female, with light brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. Liberty was last seen at Melcher-Dallas High School at approximately 2:30 p.m. wearing a black and white tee shirt, purple sweatshirt, black leggings, and brown Ugg boots. Liberty has medical conditions that require regimented medication and she may be without those medications,” the DCI said in a press release.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Liberty Boley is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
