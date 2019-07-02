Iowa DCI: Investigation into Mason City rail yard shooting complete, turned over to county attorney

Clear

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa DCI investigation into a rail yard shooting in 2018 that left a man seriously injured has been completed.

The Iowa DCI told KIMT that the report has been turned over to Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen for review.

Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner was put on paid leave following the shooting that left Nathan Olson hospitalized, Union Pacific Railroad.

Authorities said Olson was shot Nov. 29 at the intersection of 9th St. NW and N. Monroe Ave. after an altercation.

We have reached out to the county attorney for an update on the investigation.

