Iowa Coronavirus cases at 29, includes 9 counties

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Iowa is at 29, up six from Monday.

The Iowa Department of Health said cases have been confirmed in nine counties. They are as follows: Adair 1. Allamakee 2. Black Hawk 1. Carroll 1. Dallas 3. Harrison 1. Johnson 18. Polk 1. Pottawattamie 1

Johnson County, which includes Iowa City and the University of Iowa, has 18 confirmed tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Health, three of the new cases are residents of Johnson County. The other three are residents of Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas Counties.