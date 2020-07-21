Iowa City passes mask mandate over Governor's objection

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City’s mayor is ordering people to wear masks in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus, defying Gov. Kim Reynolds’ claim that cities cannot mandate face coverings.

Iowa has been one of the only states that does not have any enforceable local or state mask mandates.

The Republican governor has said that she believes cities and counties can require masks only if she grants that authority, which she’s refused to do. But Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Tuesday cited authority granted to cities in the state constitution and a law that gives mayors the power to govern by proclamation when an “emergency or public danger exists.”