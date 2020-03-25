Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa City hospitals not calling for 'shelter in place' order

Most of Iowa's coronavirus cases are in Johnson County.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 5:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in Iowa, the leaders of two large hospitals in the county with the most infections say they're not pushing for a shelter-in-place order as adopted by neighboring states.

Brooks Jackson, dean of the University of Iowa’s medical college, says it would be “very disruptive” economically. Sean Williams, the CEO of Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, says it would create unintended consequences hampering the hospitals' ability to provide care.

Both are in Johnson County, where most of Iowa's cases are located. Officials said Wednesday that the number of Iowans who tested positive increased by 21 to 145.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

Image

Stimulus Package: what it means for you?

Image

Coronavirus Increses Racist Incidents Against Asian-Americans

Image

MN Nurse Helping New York Hospital

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Community Events