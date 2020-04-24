Iowa City fraternity accused of holding party during coronavirus lockdown

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Officials at the University of Iowa are investigating the Sigma Chi chapter there after the fraternity was accused of holding a party in violation of the state's order banning gatherings of 10 or more people.

The Press-Citizen reports the frat party allegedly took place March 28 with as many as 50 people and may have involved underaged drinking. Iowa City police confirmed receiving a report of a party at the Sigma Chi house, but said no officer responded to the scene.

Sigma Chi Fraternity International did not immediately respond Friday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.