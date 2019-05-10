Clear

Iowa City firefighters rescue 4 from second-story window

Four people in the second-floor unit were blocked by heat and smoke from escaping on their own.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:30 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say firefighters rescued four people from an apartment building fire in Iowa City.

The fire in the ground-floor apartment was reported just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Four people in the second-floor unit were blocked by heat and smoke from escaping on their own. Firefighters helped them out and down from a second-story window.

No injuries have been reported.

