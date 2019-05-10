Iowa City firefighters rescue 4 from second-story window

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say firefighters rescued four people from an apartment building fire in Iowa City.
The fire in the ground-floor apartment was reported just before 10 a.m. Thursday.
Four people in the second-floor unit were blocked by heat and smoke from escaping on their own. Firefighters helped them out and down from a second-story window.
No injuries have been reported.
