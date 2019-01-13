Clear
Iowa Capitol Preview: GOP lawmakers eager to push ahead on conservative goals

The 2019 legislative session in Iowa begins Monday.

Jan. 13, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The 2019 legislative session begins Monday with Republicans who retain majorities in the House and Senate eager to continue achieving conservative goals across a wide range of issues, including property tax reform, choosing judges and feeding the need for more workers.

The session may be defined by how willing Republican leaders are to push policies strongly supported by their conservative base but less enthusiastically by a majority of Iowans.

GOP legislative leaders indicate a desire to continue to reshape state government and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds appears willing to consider many of the ideas.

Further limits on abortion, expansion of gun rights and childrens' mental health program funding also are likely subjects for discussion along with the required budget bills.

