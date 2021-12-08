Iowa COVID surge sends hospitalizations to highest in a year

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hospitalizations reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health increased Wednesday as the state continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases leading to more people being treated in hospitals, higher numbers in intensive care and more deaths.

Hospitalizations increased 7.5% from the Monday update to 777 patients with 185 people requiring ICU care, up 14%. The number of hospitalized patients is the highest since Dec. 14, 2020, and the ICU census is the highest in a year.

Seven unvaccinated children age 11 or younger are hospitalized and the state reports 6% of children age 5 to 11 in Iowa are fully vaccinated.

The state also reported an additional 105 COVID-19 deaths, which raises the state total to 7,550 deaths.

This digital embed tracks the number of new US COVID-19 cases and deaths per day as well as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. This chart will automatically update each day. Source: Johns Hopkins University.