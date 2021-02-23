Iowa Auditor releases findings of special investigation into Floyd Co. Sexual Assault Response Team

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday a report on a special investigation of the Floyd County Sexual Assault Response Team.

"The special investigation was requested as a result of concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by the former Floyd County Attorney’s Office Victim/Witness Coordinator, Janelle Herrmann," Sand said.

Sand said the investigation identified $1,524.40 of improper disbursements, $113.47 of unsupported disbursements and $313 of undeposited collections.

"The $1,524.40 of improper disbursements identified includes $1,006.05 of cash withdrawals and entertainment expenses, $175.00 of registration fees for 5K race participants, and $140.48 of purchases using a prepaid debit card. The improper disbursements identified also includes $202.87 of disbursements to vendors for unnecessary or personal expenses. Of the $1,524.40 of improper disbursements identified, Ms. Herrmann repaid $640.00. The $113.47 of unsupported disbursements includes vendor purchases which were not supported by sufficient documentation to determine propriety. Sand also reported the $313.00 of undeposited collections identified includes $288.00 of undeposited proceeds from T-shirt sales and $25.00 deposited into Ms. Herrmann’s personal account."