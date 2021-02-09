Iowa Auditor releases findings into investigation at North Butler school

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand released a report Tuesday saying proceeds from an FFA fundraiser at the North Butler Community School District were not properly collected and deposited.

The press release said the investigation identified an estimated $2,170 of "uncollected or undeposited collections for the annual FFA fruit and cider sales fundraiser held during academic years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020."

Sand also reported that the investigation identified nearly $6,000 of improper disbursements.

"The improper disbursements identified include the purchase of additional fruit and cider to be donated or gifted to others. The improper disbursements identified also include the purchase of FFA t-shirts and jackets which were kept by the students and did not comply with guidance established by the Iowa Department of Education," Sand said.

Copies of this report have been filed with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Butler County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office.